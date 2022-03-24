No, This Video Doesn't Show Attack on Muslims After Release of The Kashmir Files

A CCTV footage showing a group of men attacking shopkeepers with swords and sticks inside their shop is going viral with a claim that the incident happened after the release of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files.'

The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990, had led to several instances of anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering in theatres.

However, this video is from Gujarat's Surat and predates the release of the film. Further, we got in touch with the police and a local reporter who confirmed that this was a 'personal matter' and had nothing to do with the film.