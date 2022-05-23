No, This Video Doesn't Show Delhi Police Arresting DU Professor Ratan Lal

A video which shows police personnel holding a long stick that has a round-shaped metal attached to it, arresting one person, is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the arrest of Delhi University (DU) professor Ratan Lal.

Lal, a History professor in DU's Hindu College was arrested on Friday, 20 May, over a social media post he wrote in connection with the claims of a shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. He was granted bail a day later by the Tis Hazari Court, Delhi.

However, we found that the video is from 2020 and showed Chandigarh Police who had come out with a unique way to tackle non-cooperating COVID-19 suspects and curfew breakers.