Complaint Against Delhi's Hindu College Prof Over 'Offensive' Post on Shivling

A complaint was filed against a history professor of Delhi University's Hindu College over an 'offensive' Facebook post on shivling in the backdrop of the claims over the Gyanvapi mosque.

A complaint was filed at Delhi's cyber police station, North District against Prof Ratan Lal over a "deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage reli­gious feelings by insulting a religion/ reli­gious beliefs," the police told The Quint.

A case has been filed under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings).

An investigation has been initiated in the matter.