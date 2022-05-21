DU Professor Ratan Lal Arrested Over 'Objectionable' Post on Shivling

Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday, 21 May, arrested Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, allegedly over an objectionable social media post that the 50-year-old had made in connection with claims of a shivling being found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

Police say that Lal, who teaches History at Delhi University's Hindu College, had allegedly "intended to outrage reli­gious beliefs" in his social media post.