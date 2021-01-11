Misinformation & Tech Giants – Where Does the Responsibility Lie?

But what happened on 6 January was not a result of something that Trump said just once. It was a culmination of falsehoods and misinformation perpetrated by the outgoing president time and again, against which the tech giants have acted now.

We spoke to three journalists at The Quint to get their views on the larger issue of using social media platforms and if the accountability lies with these tech giants.

Sushovan Sircar, who covers cyber policy, Nishtha Gautam, who is a Senior Editor (Opinions) and Asmita Nandy, who works at the intersection of caste and politics, spoke to this reporter about their views.