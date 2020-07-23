Video of UP Woman Being Thrashed Goes Viral With False Caste Angle

On looking at messages on the tweet, The Quint found that the incident caught on video here had taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur. On searching with keywords, we found that it had taken place in an area called Rehra Bazaar on 23 May.

According to news reports, one of the men who can be seen beating up the woman is her husband, and the others are all her relatives – three nephews and two brother-in-laws. According to the reports, the dispute had arisen between the woman, Sushila Devi and her husband, Ashok Kumar, over their house and some electricity cables in their house, which led to the latter beating her up along with other male members of the family.

Suresh Diwan of Rehra Bazaar police station confirmed the incident, as well as the names and identities of those involved in the incident to The Quint. He also told us that there was no caste angle involved and that the woman was not a Dalit.

He also said that four of the six men, who can be seen in the video, including Kumar, were arrested the same day as the incident and that efforts are underway to arrest the other two.