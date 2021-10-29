Video Shows UP Police Beating SP's Kamal Akhtar? No, Look Carefully!

A video which shows former cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and Samajwadi Party leader Kamal Akhtar boasting about his influence in the state is being juxtaposed with another snippet of a police personnel beating a person.

The video is being shared to take a dig at Akhtar and show the "reality".

However, we found that the two videos are unrelated and have been stitched together to create a misleading narrative. The first video shows Akhtar addressing a gathering in Amroha in April, while the other video shows people beating Samajwadi Party's Raja Chaturvedi, not Akhtar.

The second video could be traced back to 2011.