Video of Clashes in MP's Jabalpur on Eid Falsely Shared as UP

A video of police using force and dispersing a crowd is being shared on social media with the claim that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh where cops lathi-charged a crowd offering namaz (prayers) on road.

However, we found the video is from the recent clashes that took place in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh when violence broke out in the Gohalpur area on 19 October during a procession on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence in three districts of the state—Jabalpur, Dhar and Barwani—during the Eid processions on 19 October, injuring 23 people, including nine policemen.