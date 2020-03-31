Dead COVID-19 Patients in Italy? Pictures are Old & Unrelated

A message on Facebook is being shared online with a claim that the pictures show the condition of coronavirus patients in Italy.

The claim along with the post reads, “খুবই করুণ পরিস্থিতি ইটালির কাজের দোহাই দিয়ে বাড়ি থেকে অকারনে বেরোনোর আগে এই দৃশ্যটা একটু মাথায় রাখবেন” [Translation: So pathetic situation in Italy. Before leaving the house for work, please keep this scene in your mind.]