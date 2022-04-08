ADVERTISEMENT

Video From Rally in Karnataka Shared as Communal Clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli

The mob in the video was a part of a rally organised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Kolar.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | A video from a rally in Karnataka was linked with the communal violence in Rajasthan.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video showing a mob playing loud music and waving saffron flags in front of a mosque has gone viral with people linking it to the communal clashes that took place in Karauli, Rajasthan.

The claim comes in the backdrop of violence erupted in Karauli on Saturday, 2 April, when a bike rally taken out on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was met with stone-pelting as it passed through a market lane.

However, we found that the viral video was from Kolar, Karnataka. The mob was playing music and raising slogans in front of Hussaini Makan Masjid during a rally.

Also Read

Video of Man Attacking Women in UP's Mirzapur Shared With False Communal Spin

Video of Man Attacking Women in UP's Mirzapur Shared With False Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The video has been shared with a caption that reads, "Where are the so-called champions of Human Rights when houses of Muslims are being burned in India #Karauli #Karauliviolence."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be found <a href="https://archive.st/rgl5">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Other social media users also shared the video with similar claims.

Also Read

Video of People Waving Saffron Flags on Mosque in UP Falsely Shared as Karauli

Video of People Waving Saffron Flags on Mosque in UP Falsely Shared as Karauli

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.

While going through the search results, we found the same video on the website of Al Jazeera Mubasher. The article said that the video was originally shared by an independent journalist called Mohammed Irshad.

Irshad's tweet said that the mob was in front of the Hussaini Makan Masjid of Kolar, Karnataka and was part of a cycle rally organised by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. In the second tweet, Irshad clarified that the incident was from a rally that took place on 27 March.

Irshad posted the Tweet on 29 March, therefore, it could not have been from Karauli as the violence took place on 2 April, on the ocassion of Hindu New Year.

We conducted a keyword search for "Tejasvi Surya's Kolar rally" and found other news reports that talked about the incident. Images of the cycle rally were also shared by Surya.

Also Read

Old Video From Punjab Shared as Recent Communal Clash in Rajasthan's Karauli

Old Video From Punjab Shared as Recent Communal Clash in Rajasthan's Karauli
ADVERTISEMENT

In order to check the location, we looked up Hussaini Makan Masjid of Kolar on Google Maps and found an image of the mosque.

We noticed several similarities while comparing the two images showing that the mosque in question was indeed in Kolar and not Karauli, Rajasthan as claimed.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Comparison of the viral video with image from Google.</p></div>

Comparison of the viral video with image from Google.

(Photo: Google/Twitter/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Evidently, an image from Kolar, Karnataka was linked with the communal violence that erupted in Karauli, Rajasthan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×