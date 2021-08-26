Altered Photo of Al Jazeera's Twitter Account Shared Amid Afghanistan Crisis

A photo purportedly of a tweet shared by Al Jazeera showing a battered woman surrounded by men, with one person holding a stick, is being shared saying "Taliban has started abducting minor girls from their homes".

The photo is being circulated in the backdrop of the militant group Taliban taking control over the region as people have started fleeing the war-ravaged country.

However, we found that no such tweet was posted by Al Jazeera and the picture was from a performance in 2016 by Afghan artists who were reenacting the mob lynching of one Farkhunda Malikzada, who was falsely accused of burning a copy of the Quran, in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, in 2015.