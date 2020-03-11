Sunny Deol’s Movie Clip Shared With False ‘Jihadi Education’ Spin
CLAIM
A video in which a man can be seen preaching to students about 'Islam' and 'Jihad' has been shared by Journalist Madhu Kishwar and many other Facebook users with a claim that this is the kind of training Muslim kids receive.
The claim with which the video is being shared reads, “देखिए इस वीडियो को और तुलना कीजिए इन बच्चों की अपने बच्चों से। कैसी ट्रेनिंग इन्हें अभी से मिल रही है। उसके बाद हमारे बच्चे कितनी देर इनके आगे टिक पाएँगे? हमारी नाक के नीचे हो रहा है ये।अगर अभी सतर्कता नहीं बरती तो जो कश्मीर में हुआ वो यहाँ भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा ३० साल ही दूर है।” [Translation: Watch this video and compare these children with their children. What kind of training are they getting right now. After that how long will our children be able to stand before them? This is happening under our noses. If vigilance is not yet done, then what happened in Kashmir is far more than 30 years away.]
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
The video is also being massively shared on Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could confirm that the video is being shared out of context and has been clipped from a 2019 feature film ‘Blank’ starring Sunny Deol.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the video into multiple key frames using the InVid google chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This led us to a torrent link of the movie ‘Blank’.
We then looked up the movie’s trailer and at 0.31 seconds a snippet of the scene in the viral clip came up.
We could also access the full version of the movie on online streaming platform ZEE5 and found that the scene appears at 24.08 minutes into the film.
Hence, a movie clip is being used to insinuate that Muslim children are being trained for “Jihad”.
