Sunny Deol’s Movie Clip Shared With False ‘Jihadi Education’ Spin

A video in which a man can be seen preaching to students about 'Islam' and 'Jihad' has been shared by Journalist Madhu Kishwar and many other Facebook users with a claim that this is the kind of training Muslim kids receive.

The claim with which the video is being shared reads, “देखिए इस वीडियो को और तुलना कीजिए इन बच्चों की अपने बच्चों से। कैसी ट्रेनिंग इन्हें अभी से मिल रही है। उसके बाद हमारे बच्चे कितनी देर इनके आगे टिक पाएँगे? हमारी नाक के नीचे हो रहा है ये।अगर अभी सतर्कता नहीं बरती तो जो कश्मीर में हुआ वो यहाँ भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा ३० साल ही दूर है।” [Translation: Watch this video and compare these children with their children. What kind of training are they getting right now. After that how long will our children be able to stand before them? This is happening under our noses. If vigilance is not yet done, then what happened in Kashmir is far more than 30 years away.]