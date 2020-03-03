Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Shared as Clip From Delhi Violence

One such video, which is being circulated on social media, is being shared with a claim that it describes the “anatomy of riots as they happened”.

The video shows a mob, comprising men wearing skullcaps, carrying lathis, clashing with each other in what appears to be a large open ground.

Journalist Madhu Kishwar was among many others who shared the video. At the time of filing the story, the video had over 200 thousand views and 6000 retweets.