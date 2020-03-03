Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Shared as Clip From Delhi Violence
As violence gripped parts of northeast Delhi, multiple unverified images and videos are being shared on social media to spread misinformation.
CLAIM
One such video, which is being circulated on social media, is being shared with a claim that it describes the “anatomy of riots as they happened”.
The video shows a mob, comprising men wearing skullcaps, carrying lathis, clashing with each other in what appears to be a large open ground.
Journalist Madhu Kishwar was among many others who shared the video. At the time of filing the story, the video had over 200 thousand views and 6000 retweets.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint can confirm that though the video has not been manipulated, the claim with which it is being circulated is absolutely false.
Contrary to Kishwar’s claims, the video is not from Delhi but from Dhaka in Bangladesh.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search using the Yandex search engine and found a 2018 video on YouTube which identified the clash location as one Tongi Maidan. We followed this with a Google keyword search using terms ‘Tongi Maidan Clashes’ and came across a news report in Dhaka Tribune dated 1 December 2018.
According to the report, “at least one person has been killed in a series of clashes between two factions of Tabligh Jamaat over establishing dominance at the Bishwa Ijtema grounds on the banks of the Turag River in Bangladesh.”
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )