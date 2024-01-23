ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of Sikhs Singing Prayers Falsely Linked to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The video dates back to February 2019 and shows an annual Sikh prayer meet in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a gathering of Sikhs singing prayer songs for Lord Rama has gone viral on social media.

What is the claim?: Those sharing the claim are saying, "Today Sikhs and Hindus together remembered Prabhu Ram and Guru Nanak Dev ji at Ram Ki Pedhi, Paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh Ji," linking it to the Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya.

The video dates back to February 2019 and shows an annual Sikh prayer meet in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived posts of more users sharing the same claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been incorrectly linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

  • We were able to trace it back to February 2019. It shows an annual Sikh prayer meet which was held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

How did we find out?: We looked for the video on YouTube using 'Sanatan Sikhs Bolo Ram' as keywords.

  • This led us to a longer version of the viral video on a verified YouTube channel called 'Bhai Manpreet Singh Ji Kanpuri', which had premiered on 8 April 2020.

Both videos show the same people, singing the same sing.

Both videos show the same people, singing the same sing.

(Source: Facebook/YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

  • The clip shared in the viral video starts at the 40:15-minute mark into this video.

The video's ticker mentioned that it shows the Annual Akhand Keerthan Samagam held in Mumbai on 24 February 2019, and also showed the text 'akj.org.'

This video carried several details about the event, which was held in Mumbai in 2019.

This video carried several details about the event, which was held in Mumbai in 2019.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we visited the website to look for more information.

  • Its 'About' section mentioned that the Akhand Kirtani Jatha (AKJ) is a congregation of Sikhs, who gather to sing hymns and prayers in front of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (the holy book for Sikhs).

  • Their website led us to the group's YouTube channel, where a full video of the prayer meet was uploaded in February 2019.

Conclusion: A five-year-old video is being shared to claim that it shows Sikhs and Hindus coming together to sing prayers about Lord Rama, on the day of the Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Sikh   Ram Mandir   Ayodhya 

