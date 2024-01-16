'From a Family of Sculptors': Who Is Arun Yogiraj, Creator of Ayodhya Ram Idol?

Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj "had been living like a sage" for the past six months, his family members told The Times of India after his sculpture of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram as a child) was officially chosen by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for installation at the Ayodhya temple, which is to be inaugurated on 22 January.

On Monday, 15 January, the temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai confirmed to the media that Yogiraj's idol of Ram Lalla, which weighs between 150 kg to 200 kg, would be moved to the new temple on 17 January. He added that the current idol would also be placed at the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Yogiraj's idol depicting a five-year-old Lord Ram was one of the three idols which were under consideration by the temple trust for installation.

So, who is Yogiraj? How did he come to sculpt the idol?