India's Longest Sea Bridge Atal Setu Set to Open: How it Will Help Mumbaikars

The Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – deemed to be India's longest sea bridge – is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 12 January.

According to officials, the bridge will cater to around 70,000 vehicles daily, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

What exactly is the MTHL about? How much benefit does it add to the infrastructure and traffic management of Mumbai and its surrounding areas? Let's find out.