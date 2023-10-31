October, Delhi, and 'Genocide': No Justice For the Sikh Victims of 1984 Riots

This will be a 40th anniversary any decent Indian would think was not marked. But it is such a grisly anniversary, and the atavistic savagery it unleashed will remain one of the most shameful episodes in post-independence Indian history.

It has become fashionable to use the word “genocide” at the drop of a hat; so much so that the cottage industry of activists has undermined, degraded, and devalued the gravity of the term.

Yet, if there is one instance of genocide in modern India, this qualifies for it, apart from the wholesale slaughter of an entire village of Muslims in Nellie in Assam in 1983.