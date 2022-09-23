Panic-Stricken Villagers in UP Resort to Violence Over Rumours of Child Lifting

On the morning of 4 September, the monotony of everyday life in Sehal village in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was broken by rumours of child lifting and the chaos that ensued.

At around 8 am, the presence of an outsider triggered panic, and within minutes, an overwhelming crowd of more than 500 people, consisting of men and children, gathered and began assaulting a man, who could barely put up a fight.

"He was carrying a polythene bag with scraps of paper, Hajmola, toffees, and some torn handkerchiefs. The locals assumed he uses toffees to lure the children and later abducts them by using sedatives on a handkerchief," personnel at the Bhojpur police station told The Quint on the condition of anonymity.