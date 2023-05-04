Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal Dancing? No!

A video which shows a person dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral on the internet.

Those sharing the video have identified the person as Saurabh Kirpal, who is a senior advocate and the son of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhupinder Nath Kirpal.

What is the claim?: The post is being shared in poor taste, with users claiming that Kirpal could be the next CJI and that is why the Supreme Court is treating the same-sex marriage case with importance.