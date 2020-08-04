No, These Videos Don't Show Mid-Air Refuelling of India's Rafales

The recent arrival of the Rafale jets from France has caused quite a stir on social media. One of the advancements of the fighter jets that amazed several Indians is their ability to be refuelled mid-air.

Following which, several videos went viral on social media claiming that they captured the mid-air refuelling of the Rafale jets on their first journey from France to India.

The Quint identified three such videos with misleading claims. One video is of a Brazilian A-4 fighter jet, one is a 2016 video of the French Air Force Dassault Rafale F2 and one shows the US Navy F-18 jet being refuelled mid-air.