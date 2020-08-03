Italy’s R-Day Video Viral as France’s Farewell to Rafale Jets
The video is from 2018 and shows Italy celebrating its Republic Day and not France’s farewell to Rafale.
A video showing jets fly past a monument with tricolour smoke trails has gone viral on social media as France's 'farewell' to the Rafale jets, which arrived in India on 29 July.
However, the video is of Italy's Republic Day in 2018 and not from France.
CLAIM
Several social media users shared the viral video, with the claim, "You’ve seen the Rafael landing in India but see the farewell from France with Indian Tricolors." (sic)
We also received a query regarding the viral video on our WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video is from 2018 and shows Italy celebrating its Republic Day and not France's farewell to Rafale, as claimed.
A reverse image search of the key-frames of the video led us to a report by EuroNews from 2 June 2018 which is celebrated as Italy's Republic Day. It shows the jets flying past the Monument of Victor Emanuel II, called the 'Vittoriano' or the 'Altara della Patria.'
The colours of the smoke trails represent the Italian flag which is of green, white and red colours and not the Indian flag.
Further, the flag seen in the viral video is also of Italy and not India.
Images showing the jet formation similar to the one in the viral video were also shared by Italy's defence forces' twitter handle in 2019.
The tweet stated: The 'Frecce Tricolori' fly over the Altara della Patria as a tribute to the soldiers by President Mattarella, the Minister of Defense and the Air Squadron General Enzo Vecciarelli.
The 'Frecce Tricolori' is the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. As clearly seen in the viral video, their formation consists of nine jets, whereas only five Rafale jets departed from France to India.
The Quint had earlier debunked the same video which was viral in 2019 with a claim that ‘India’s Independence Day was celebrated at the Trafalgar square in London’.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.