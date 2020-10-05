Rahul Gandhi Held Policeman’s Collar? Here’s The Missing Context

A picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media accusing him of man-handling an on-duty police officer.

The viral image is from the scuffle that took place on the Yamuna Expressway on 1 October, when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the UP police on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped.

However, the viral image is being shared with a misleading narrative that does not provide the full context of the incident.