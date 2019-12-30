‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised at Lucknow Protests? Fake Alert
CLAIM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter on Saturday, 28 December, to share a video of protesters raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Lucknow. Malviya added that the video is from an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally organised in the city.
He shared the video with a caption which read, “Since this is a season of pulling out old videos, here is one from Lucknow where anti-CAA protestors can be seen raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans... Damn! Someone needs to have a samvaad with them and ask them to carry tricolour and Bapu’s picture for the cameras next time...(sic)”
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
At the time of reporting, the video had above 12,000 likes and 6,800 retweets.
The video was also broadcast by various media outlets including Republic TV and Zee News.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could verify that there is no truth to the claim with which the video is being circulated. The protesters were not chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans but saying “Kashif Saab Zindabad”.
We put the audio on Premier Pro, an editing software, and reduced the speed of the clip to hear what the protesters were saying. We also heard the protesters saying “Hindustan Zindabad” at the end of the video.
The same story was debunked by fact-checking website Alt News. They also got in touch with AIMIM UP President Haji Shaukat who confirmed that Kashif Ahmed was leading the protest, which was held on 13 December.
Kashif Ahmed is an AIMIM politician who is the district president of the party in Lucknow.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)