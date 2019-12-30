‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised at Lucknow Protests? Fake Alert

The Quint could verify that there is no truth to the claim with which the video is being circulated. The protesters were not chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans but saying “Kashif Saab Zindabad”.

We put the audio on Premier Pro, an editing software, and reduced the speed of the clip to hear what the protesters were saying. We also heard the protesters saying “Hindustan Zindabad” at the end of the video.

The same story was debunked by fact-checking website Alt News. They also got in touch with AIMIM UP President Haji Shaukat who confirmed that Kashif Ahmed was leading the protest, which was held on 13 December.

Kashif Ahmed is an AIMIM politician who is the district president of the party in Lucknow.