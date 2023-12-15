Old Video of Israeli Forces Destroying Road Shared as Recent Clip From Palestine

A video showing a bulldozer destroying a road is being shared with a claim that it shows the Israeli forces recently destroying streets in Palestine.
Is it true?: This claim is misleading.
This video is from 2021 and reportedly shows Israeli soldiers with a 'D9 bulldozer' in the Masafer Yatta area, South Hebron Hills in the West Bank.
The forces had destroyed a water pipe and roads leading to She’b al-Batum and Khirbet al-Mufaqarah communities.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a similar video posted by The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories on their official website.
This was shared on 16 June 2021.
The title said, "Israeli military again destroys roads to Masafer Yatta communities and water pipe serving one."
The website stated that on 9 June 2021, Israeli soldiers came with a "D9 bulldozer to the Masafer Yatta area in the South Hebron Hills."
The bulldozer destroyed two 500-meter-long roads which led to the She’b al-Batum and Khirbet al-Mufaqarah communities.
Additionally, they also destroyed a water pipe that supplied water to the Al-Fakhit community of fifteen families.
We traced similarities between the two videos.
Additionally, Al Jazeera also reported on 6 November 2021 about the Masafer Yatta area in West Bank.
The report noted that a road connecting the Khirbet Khilet a-Dabe community to the Al-Fakhit community and the primary water pipeline serving the Masafer Yatta community were also destroyed.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is from 2021 and not related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
