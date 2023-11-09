Old Video Shared as Recent Incident of Israeli Forces Beating a Palestinian Girl

A video of several armed men beating a young girl is being shared with a claim that it shows Israeli armed forces recently assaulting a 12-year-old Palestinian girl in Jerusalem.

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Footage taken yesterday shows a contingent of heavily armed Israeli police officers brutally assaulting a 12-year-old girl at the Bab Al Amud Plaza in occupied Jerusalem."