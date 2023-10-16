'Threat of Invasion Looms Large': Palestinians in West Bank Fear for Their Lives

"Even before the current crisis, Gazans have had nowhere to go. Only 20,000 residents of the 2.6 million who live in the Gaza Strip have permits to enter Israel and further to West Bank and East Jerusalem," Bushra Khalid, a Palestinian who works as the policy lead at Oxfam, tells The Quint.

She lives in West Bank's Ramallah with her husband and their eight-year-old son. However, her husband's parents and family reside in Gaza.

"I cannot visit my family in Gaza. My son cannot meet his grandparents," she tells The Quint.