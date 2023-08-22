5 Health Benefits Of Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet includes various traditional fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, seafood, olive oil, and a glass of wine from countries surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Spain, Southern France, Italy, and Portugal.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes real food, sustainability, and longevity without a specific focus on losing weight. The main component of the Mediterranean diet includes –daily consumption of a high amount of vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, whole grain, and olive oil, weekly intake of fish, eggs, and poultry food, frequent consumption of dairy products such as yogurt and cheese, limited intake of red meat, refined sugar, and drinking of water and red wine.

If you don't already drink, don't start drinking, and let's have a look at the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.