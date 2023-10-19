ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

2006 Photo of Infant Killed in Lebanon Falsely Shared as Recent From Gaza

This photo dates back to 2006 and shows a 10 day old child killed in a strike by Israel in Beirut, Lebanon.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
(Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals)

A photo showing a person holding a deceased infant is going viral on social media to claim that it shows a Palestinian child killed recently in Gaza by the Israeli forces.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the viral video due to the distressing nature of the clip.)

This photo is going viral on social media.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

What's the truth?: The photo dates back to 2006 and shows a 10 day old infant killed in an air strike by Israel in Beirut, Lebanon.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Yandex and came across old reports from 2006 carrying similar images of the child.

  • One of the Turkish reports by Sabah carried the same photo and was published on 9 August 2006.

  • It mentioned that rescue workers pulled out the body of 10-day-old Lebanese baby from under the rubble after Israeli forces attacked Beirut.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search along with trying reverse image search on the similar images of the child.

  • This led us to pictures shared by Getty Images which matched with the viral image.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>This image is from 2006.</p></div>

    This image is from 2006.

    (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>This image is from Beirut.</p></div>

    This image is from Beirut.

    (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

  • The description along with these images stated that it showed a rescuer holding a body of 10 day-old baby after taking it out from rubble of a building hit by an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Conclusion: An old image of a deceased infant from Lebanon is going viral with a false claim that this is a recent image from Gaza.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Fact Check   Lebanon   Israel-Palestine 

