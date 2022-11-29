Old Video Shared as 'No Crowd at AAP's Isudan Gadhvi's Roadshow in Gujarat'

An old video of a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi is going viral on social media to claim that nobody showed up in the rally to support him.

Who all shared this claim?: The clip was shared by the National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata, Former President of Youth Congress Keshav Chand Yadav, and the official pages of Youth Congress' of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

(Note: Swipe right to see the screenshots.)