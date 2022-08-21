ADVERTISEMENT

'Dobaaraa' Box Office Day 1: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Off To A Slow Start

The film is a remake of the Spanish thriller 'Mirage.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is off to a slow start. The Taapsee Pannu- starrer managed to earn Rs 72 lakhs at the box office.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, the film has managed to collect 72 lakhs. Moreover, the film is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage.

Taran tweeted,"#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz."

On the other end, Anurag in his interview with The Quint also opened up about why he makes the type of films that he does. He said, "What do I know about the Indian audience? I wanted to make the film because I wanted to make it – I love the story, I love the possibilities, I was afraid of the work because I had never done it."

Besides, Taapsee the film also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nidhi Singh, and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles.

Topics:  Dobaaraa   Taapsee Pannu   Anurag Kahsyap 

