2019 Video From Texas Stadium Falsely Shared as 'Footage From Kabul Airport'
The video is from 2019 when fans thronged the AT&T stadium in Texas during a football match.
An 11-minute video of people storming inside an area is being shared on social media claiming that it shows scenes from the "Kabul airport" in Afghanistan after citizens began desperately fleeing the country as the Taliban took control of the region.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the video is from 2019 when fans thronged the AT&T stadium in United States' Texas during a football (rugby) match between Dallas Cowboys and Seahawks.
CLAIM
A Facebook user shared the video along with the claim that read, "Footage from Kabul airport this morning."
WHAT WE FOUND
On fragmenting the video using InVID-WeVerify Google Chrome extension and conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes, we came across the same vides published in 'The Spun' by 'Sports Illustrated' on 5 January 2019.
The headline read, "Video Of Fans At AT&T Stadium Before Cowboys Playoff Game Is Insane."
We also found the video posted by journalist Jon Machota, who covers Dallas Cowboys for 'The Athletic' on his Twitter account on 6 January 2019. He mentioned that the video was from AT&T Stadium in the US.
Further, we looked for the AT&T stadium on Google Street view and found the image of its glass interior, and it matched the video, that is now claimed to be from Kabul.
It must be recalled after the Taliban entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, and President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country, videos showed chaos at the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul as citizens made desperate attempts to flee the country.
Clearly, a video from 2019 from Texas is being falsely shared as people rushing inside the Kabul airport.
