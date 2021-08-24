2019 Video From Texas Stadium Falsely Shared as 'Footage From Kabul Airport'

On fragmenting the video using InVID-WeVerify Google Chrome extension and conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes, we came across the same vides published in 'The Spun' by 'Sports Illustrated' on 5 January 2019.

The headline read, "Video Of Fans At AT&T Stadium Before Cowboys Playoff Game Is Insane."

We also found the video posted by journalist Jon Machota, who covers Dallas Cowboys for 'The Athletic' on his Twitter account on 6 January 2019. He mentioned that the video was from AT&T Stadium in the US.