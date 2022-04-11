No, This is Not Rajasthan IAS Officer Performing Folk Dance
Speaking to The Quint, Rukmani Riar clarified that the woman in the video is not her.
A video of a woman dressed up in traditional attire and performing a folk dance is doing the rounds on social media, with a claim that she is Rukmani Riar, the District Collector of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
However, we found out that it is an old video and the performer is not the IAS officer. Speaking to The Quint, IAS Officer Riar also clarified that the woman in the video is not her.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the caption, "कुछ लोग ऊंचाई पर पहुंच कर भी अपने माटी को नहीं भूलते..!विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि कोई IAS officer अपनी मिट्टी से इतना जुड़ा रह सकता है....उदाहरण है गंगानगर कलेक्टर रुक्मणी रियाड का शानदार नृत्य अति सुंदर)
[Translation: Some people don't forget their roots even after achieving so much in life. Can't believe that some IAS officer can be connected to their roots so much. An example of this is this beautiful dance performance by Ganganagar District Collector Rukmani Riar)
WHAT WE FOUND
We contacted Sri Ganganagar District Collector Rukmani Riar, who clarified that the woman in the video is not her.
She also stated that she hails from Punjab, and not Churu, as claimed in the viral post. She is currently a part of the Rajasthan cadre. Riar had cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2011 and secured All India Rank 2.
We then fragmented the video using InVid WeVerify, a Google Chrome extension for video verification and conducted a reverse image on the keyframes.
The results led us to the same video posted on Facebook on 29 May 2021 but it had no caption.
Evidently, a video of a woman performing folk dance is being shared to falsely claim that it shows IAS officer Riar performing.
