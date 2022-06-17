ADVERTISEMENT

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police Travels to Delhi to Serve Summons to Nupur Sharma

However, the Mumbai Police sent her the summons via email as she was not traceable in Delhi, an official said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

A Mumbai Police team travelled to Delhi to serve a summons to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma over her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

However, an official said that they were unable to trace her in the capital and sent her the summons via email instead, news agency PTI reported.

The official also said that the Delhi Police did not give their counterparts from Mumbai the "expected cooperation" regarding the matter.

A team from Mumbai's Pydhonie Police Station had been in Delhi over the last five days to give Sharma the summons after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her on 28 May.

The suspended BJP spokesperson has been asked to appear before the police in Mumbai on 25 June at 11 am to record her statement in the case.
This comes after the Kolkata Police summoned Sharma over her remarks against the Prophet on 20 June at the Narkeldanga Police Station.

Abul Sohail, the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress' minority cell, had also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her at the Contai police station.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
