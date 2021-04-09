No, Risk of COVID-19 Doesn’t Increase After Second Dose of Vaccine

A claim going viral on the internet says that the risk of getting infected with coronavirus increases immediately after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The viral message goes on to claim that a person is more likely to get infected until one and a half months after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

However, we found that the claim and some other claims made in the viral post were fake. We also reached out to Dr Jacob T John, one of India's leading virologists, to verify the claims and he called most of the claims made in viral messages fake.