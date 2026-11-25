On 21 November, speaking at the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a hall of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates a story he clearly enjoys. Whenever he visits Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Kuwait, he said, members of the royal families tell him the same thing: their magnificent modern cities were built not by their money but by the hard work of India’s artisans.

I don’t doubt that Gulf rulers say this. It is a gracious line, and it costs them nothing. That is exactly the problem.