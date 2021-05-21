New Challenge of Black Fungus Surfaced, Must Be Prepared: PM Modi

Interacting with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi over the challenges posed by the pandemic, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 21 May, warned against a “new challenge of Black Fungus”.

“In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of Black Fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it,” PM Modi said on Friday.

Rendered emotional during his address, PM Modi said that the COVID-19 second wave has put the health system under pressure, and it has to be fought on many fronts. He also thanked doctors and frontline workers for their efforts.

“With your tenacity, and with the common efforts of all of us, you have handled this attack of the epidemic to a great extent,” he said, adding that the fight against COVID-19 is going to be long.