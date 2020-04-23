Muslims Attacked Cops in Maharashtra’s Malegaon? It’s Fake News

Reports of doctors, policemen and healthcare workers being attacked in several parts of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown continue to be a major cause of concern for the government and citizens alike.

In light of this, a video claiming that Muslims gathered near a bridge to offer prayers in Maharashtra’s Malegaon and attacked the cops when they tried to disperse the crowd is going viral.

“Single source members gathered on Malegaon, Maharashtra bridge to offer prayer. When police went there to remove them they started attacking policemen. This situation remains the same in every part of Maharashtra where minorities are in more numbers. Maharashtra govt is unable to enforce lockdown so now this is the best time for them to call army for areas like this but wait how come they can call when Bollywoodias are praising our CM as world’s best CM.. so calling Army will question his governance right (sic),” the claim shared with the video reads.