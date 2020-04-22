WhatsApp Message on Raghuram Rajan’s COVID-19 Webinar is Fake

A viral message on social media claims that former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan chaired a webinar on coronavirus organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The message mentions the key takeaways of the same. Some of which include: “India seems to have suppressed the curve so far, emotional and economic backlash against China is expected, economy was in poor shape even before COVID, the government has little leeway to provide large stimulus.”

The message has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.