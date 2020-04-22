WhatsApp Message on Raghuram Rajan’s COVID-19 Webinar is Fake
CLAIM
A viral message on social media claims that former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan chaired a webinar on coronavirus organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The message mentions the key takeaways of the same. Some of which include: “India seems to have suppressed the curve so far, emotional and economic backlash against China is expected, economy was in poor shape even before COVID, the government has little leeway to provide large stimulus.”
The message has been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.
The message is also being attributed to Darshan Mehta, CEO of Reliance Brands Limited.
The Quint received a query on the claim being made in the message on its WhatsApp helpline.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The message is being falsely attributed to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. In a LinkedIn post, he said that he had not participated in any such webinar.
Sources close to Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands, told The Quint that while the text in the viral message is not an official transcript, the claims made in the message are “by and large a correct and fair representation of what was spoken by him" at the webinar that he participated in on 5 April.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, 21 April, said that he had not participated any such webinar and the claims being made in the viral message are false.
We scanned through the website of IMF, however, could not find any such webinar.
HOW TRUE IS THE CLAIM ON DARSHAN MEHTA?
A source close to Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands told The Quint that while he had participated in a webinar on 5 April as the only speaker, organised by Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), the message that is being circulated is not the official transcription of the same.
”While Mr Mehta is not aware whether the webinar was recorded or not, neither he nor JITO have made any written transcription of what he spoke. It seems one of the participants of the webinar has transcribed the key pieces of that conversation and forwarded the same on WhatsApp. The contents of the message as forwarded on WhatsApp, are by and large a correct and fair representation of what was spoken by him at the webinar,” the source said.
MEDIUM ARTICLE BASED ON A FACEBOOK POST
Further, the Medium article that is being shared along with the message attributed to Darshan Mehta, has sourced the information from a random Facebook post. The last line of the article reads: “Story based on information available via source.”
A disclaimer at the top of the website mentions that anybody can publish on the online portal.
“Anyone can publish on Medium per our Policies, but we don’t fact-check every story. For more info about the coronavirus, see cdc.gov.”
While the message is being falsely attributed to Raghuram Rajan, the claims made about Darshan Mehta are by and large true, as per a source, however, it’s not an official transcription of the webinar.
You can read all our fact-checked stories here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)