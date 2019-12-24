‘NPR-NRC Not Linked’: Shah’s Remark Contradicts His Own Ministry

While Shah has categorically denied that there is any link between NRC and NPR, the home ministry, in 2014, had apprised the Parliament that, “The government has now decided to create the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) based on the information collected under the scheme of NPR by verifying the citizenship status of all individuals in the country.”

This answer was given in response to a question on integration of Aadhar card with NPR by the then Union Home Minister of State (MoS), Kiren Rijiju, in the Rajya Sabha on 23 July 2014.

A similar statement was made by Rijiju in the Upper House same year in November, where he said that the NPR is the first step towards creation of NRIC.