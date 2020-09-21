Cong Uses Edited Clip to Show Public Cheered For Nath, Not Shivraj

At 34:26 minutes, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister asks who is the better chief minister. The audience can be heard saying “Shivraj” and not Kamal Nath, as claimed.

He again asks the public to say the name loudly, and this time too, the audio of the audience definitely does not match with the one heard in the video shared by the Congress handle.

In the viral video, one can hear the name ‘Kamal Nath’ clearly, however, in the live stream aired by the BJP on Sunday, ‘Kamal Nath’ cannot be heard.

The Twitter handle of BJP MP reacted to the claims being made by state’s Congress wing and shared the original video for reference.