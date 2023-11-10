ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Images of Cricketers Touching Sachin Tendulkar’s Feet Go Viral

We found Sachin Tendulkar's photos from the Afghanistan and Australia match which matched with the viral photo.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Edited Images of Cricketers Touching Sachin Tendulkar’s Feet Go Viral
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Images of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Ibrahim Zadran touching Sachin Tendulkar's feet are being shared on social media platforms.

  • Users shared these images with the claim that this took place after the recent Australia and Afghanistan match where the Aussies landed a win.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

But..?: These claims are false as the images are altered.

  • We found that Tendulkar's photo, which originally shows him interacting with the Afghan cricket team, was edited to create the viral images.

Also Read

Glenn Maxwell Is NOT the 'First Australian To Score a World Cup Double Century'

Glenn Maxwell Is NOT the 'First Australian To Score a World Cup Double Century'
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We looked for images on Getty Images, a stock image website, from the recent Australia versus Afghanistan match and found Tendulkar's photo with Rashid Khan.

  • Tendulkar's photo, although slightly-edited, matched with the one in the viral video.

    (Swipe right to see the comparisons.)

Here is a close-up of Tendulkar where we can spot the similarities. 

(Source: X/Getty Images/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint) 

Here is a close-up of Tendulkar where we can spot the similarities. 

(Source: X/Getty Images/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint) 

  • We also came across a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Facebook showing Tendulkar's interaction with the Afghanistan team on 7 November.

  • Additionally, Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message on X for Maxwell for his big victory in the Afghanistan versus Australia match.

Conclusion: It is clear that these images are digitally altered to show various cricketers touching Tendulkar's feet.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Photo of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Is Digitally Altered!

Fact-Check: This Photo of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Is Digitally Altered!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Afghanistan   Australia   Glenn Maxwell 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×