ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Gets Emotional After Equalling ‘Hero’ Sachin’s Record

Virat Kohli revealed his emotional side after scoring his 49th ODI century during India’s 243-run triumph over South Africa on Sunday (5 November), as with this achievement, he has equalled the record of his hero, Sachin Tendulkar.
On a tricky batting surface in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, as Kohli himself admitted, the former Indian captain scored 101 runs on what was his 35th birthday. Courtesy of his knock, India managed to post a total of 326 runs, before bowling South Africa out for 83 in their eighth 2023 ICC World Cup match.
Kohli, who was chosen as the player of the match, stated he was ‘emotional’ to equal his idol’s record.
“It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me,” he said.
Notably, Tendulkar congratulated Kohli on his achievement earlier in the day, with a social media post that said “Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”
Because It Was My Birthday, It Was Special: Virat Kohli
Kolkata made grand arrangements to celebrate Kohli’s birthday prior to the match, with thousands turning up in special masks, and with special placards.
On being asked about whether the century felt more special because it came on his birthday, Kohli said “Because it happened on my birthday, it becomes special and the people made it more special for me. I did wake up with that excitement that today is not just another game.”
With the century against South Africa, Kohli has now scored 543 runs in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, which is his best return in a single edition of this competition.
Elaborating on his impressive performances, Kohli said “I’m enjoying myself, playing cricket all over again, that is more important to me than phases. I’m just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment. I’m just happy that I’m being able to do what I have done over all these years.”
