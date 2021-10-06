Clipped Video of PM Modi's Chat With a Beneficiary of Awas Yojana Lacks Context
During the interaction with the PM, the beneficiary told how she had benefitted from Awas Yojana and Ujjwala scheme.
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a beneficiary of Awas Yojana during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Tuesday, 5 October, is being shared on social media to take a dig at the prime minister.
The viral video shows the beneficiary saying that she hasn't received any benefit from the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.
However, the viral video is a clipped one and is being shared out of context. During the interaction, the beneficiary from Lalitpur informed how she has benefitted from Awas Yojana and Ujjwala scheme, but on being questioned about PM SVANidhi scheme, she denied receiving any benefits.
CLAIM
The official Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared the video with the text: "The reason why PM Modi never addressed a press conference".
In the video shared by the AAP, that had been viewed over 64,000 times at the time of writing the article, the prime minister can be heard asking a woman if she benefitted from the PM SVANidhi scheme. To which, the woman replied, "No, I haven't received anything."
The eight-second-long video was shared was also shared by Hasiba Amin, national convenor at social media wing of Congress to take a dig at the prime minister.
Meanwhile, Srinivas BV, national president of Youth Congress, shared the viral video, but he made no specific claim.
Other users, too, shared the video on Twitter and Facebook and the archived version of the posts can be viewed here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We found a longer version of the viral video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube handle, that was uploaded on Tuesday, 5 October.
The video is captioned, "Awas Yojana beneficiary of UP's Lalitpur invites PM Modi to have food...Watch video!".
In the 04:39-minute-long video, PM Modi can be seen asking one Babita from Lalitpur about the amount of money she received from the government for building her house.
To which, she replied by saying that she got Rs 2.5 lakh directly into her bank account.
During the interaction, PM Modi asked her about the details of her family including the occupation of her husband, her educational qualifications, among others.
Babita informed that while she was a homemaker, her husband was involved with goat rearing and was a labourer.
At 01:58 minutes, the prime minister can be heard saying, "Since your husband is into goat rearing and is a labourer, have you received any benefit from the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana?"
Babita responded that she hasn't got any benefit from the said scheme. Next, PM Modi asks her to avail the benefit of the scheme.
"Meet the bank officials and tell them that you want to avail the PM SVANidhi scheme and that you have a house here. They will give Rs 10,000 to you and you can expand your business with the help of that money.Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme facilitates street vendors for resuming their livelihood activities, after the easing of the COVID lockdown.
PM Modi also enquired if Babita received the benefit of the Ujjwala scheme and she replied in the affirmative.
Evidently, a clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the beneficiary of Awas Yojana, among others, was shared to propagate a misleading narrative.
