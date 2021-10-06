Clipped Video of PM Modi's Chat With a Beneficiary of Awas Yojana Lacks Context

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a beneficiary of Awas Yojana during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Tuesday, 5 October, is being shared on social media to take a dig at the prime minister.

The viral video shows the beneficiary saying that she hasn't received any benefit from the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

However, the viral video is a clipped one and is being shared out of context. During the interaction, the beneficiary from Lalitpur informed how she has benefitted from Awas Yojana and Ujjwala scheme, but on being questioned about PM SVANidhi scheme, she denied receiving any benefits.