22% People 'Have Lost Trust in All Media’: Survey on Perception of Fact-Checking

Despite a growth in the growing number of tools and media literacy campaigns, a "significant portion of the public have lost trust in all media," a consumer research report published by Logically Facts found.

The study – which was conducted in March and April 2023 and conducted by Censuswise – surveyed over 6,000 people in the US, UK and India to examine people's attitudes towards media, technology, fact-checking, and information they consumed on social media platforms.

"...our research reveals that the public are supporting fact-checking in all geographies and across both genders and all age groups," it read.