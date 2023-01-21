India & Fake News: Can Govt Spare Extra Effort & Let Fact Checkers Do Their Job?

The IT Rules of 2021 already empower the government to take punitive action against media intermediaries and compel them to delete items that “create a material risk of harm to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order.” The last phrase is the most dangerous one as it defies definition, and anything, including a teasing cartoon or a social media comment, made several years ago, can be said to be endangering “public order”. Consequently, numerous dissenters are clapped behind bars for nights on end under other punitive powers of the State.

The latest draft circulated by the ministry of IT proposes that rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the 2021 Rules be amended to ensure social media platforms take down content that has been “fact-checked” as false by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). There are two major objections here, and the first is that the PIB is the official spokesperson for the government, with no scope for any neutrality and yet-to-be-proven competence in ripping through fake news.

PIB is manned by government officers who are habituated to taking orders and hints from the regime, whether they come from political masters or from supplicating, insidious bureaucrats. Or else, they miss their promotions and risk being posted to the Andamans or Arunachal. The second objection is that government (especially one that is being criticised) has no divine right to fact-check as this requires absolute objectivity, expertise, technology, evidence and, what is more important, transparency.