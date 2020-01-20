Jaipur Anti-Encroachment Drive Video Shared as Assam Police Action
CLAIM
A video which shows police beating men and women is being circulated on social media in light of the protests against the Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
This 21-second video which has gone viral on Facebook, shows the police dragging and beating people who can be heard crying.
The claim along with the video reads, “Call it Fortunate or Unfortunate??? NRC started in Assam. They have begun evicting people from their homes. The media doesn't show this. This is only one of the many that's not shown. Very unfortunate. (sic)”
The aforementioned video has garnered over 5,000 views in the last 24 hours and has been widely circulated.
The same video is also being shared on Instagram with the same claim which alleges that the police is evicting the people from their homes in Assam.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim with which the video is being shared in completely false. Firstly, the video is not from Assam but from Jaipur. Secondly, it is from August 2019 and shows a tussle between police and residents in Jaipur’s Kanota Sambhariya road area after the police officers of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) had gone to the colony to raze an illegally constructed 30-feet wall.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We broke down the video into several keyframes using Invid Google Chrome extension and then conducted a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to a video uploaded by Zee News on 2 August 2019 which suggested that the video is from Jaipur and that it shows “police action against women”.
Taking a cue from here we used a Twitter application called ‘Twitter advance search’ to find out more details about the incident. Using ‘@Jaipur_Police’ and ‘August’ as the date filter we were directed to a tweet that the Jaipur police had responded to. They had used a news report to answer a Twitter user’s query.
As per this news report, the video was indeed from Jaipur and it showed the police action against illegal construction. The report also mentions that women came to the forefront to stop the police from taking any action.
