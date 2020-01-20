Jaipur Anti-Encroachment Drive Video Shared as Assam Police Action

A video which shows police beating men and women is being circulated on social media in light of the protests against the Citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This 21-second video which has gone viral on Facebook, shows the police dragging and beating people who can be heard crying.

The claim along with the video reads, “Call it Fortunate or Unfortunate??? NRC started in Assam. They have begun evicting people from their homes. The media doesn't show this. This is only one of the many that's not shown. Very unfortunate. (sic)”