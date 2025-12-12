WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around IndiGo’s Crisis, Putin’s India Visit & More

From misinformation around the ongoing Indigo crisis, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked this week!
1. Old Video of People Performing Garba at Airport Falsely Linked to IndiGo Crisis
A video of people performing impromptu garba at an airport is going viral on social media.
The post implies that passengers played garba amid the IndiGo flight delays and cancellations.
However, the claim is misleading.
The video is from late September 2025, when passengers returning from Goa were eager to reach Surat to participate in Navratri festivities, particularly Garba. However, their flight was delayed due to a technical issue.
Read the fact-check here.
2. No, Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sister Didn’t Say Asim Munir ‘Yearns for War'
A video of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum, speaking to Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim is being widely shared on social media.
In the clip, Khanum describes Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir as a “radicalised Islamist” whose ideology allegedly drove hostility toward India. She claimed that Khan always wanted better relations with India.
However, the video is a deepfake.
The Sky News' journalist clarified that she had not discussed the India-Pakistan conflict with Khanum and that the claim was false.
Read the fact-check here.
3. Does This Image Show Putin Reading the Bhagavad Gita? No, It’s AI-Generated
An image circulating on social media shows Russian President Vladimir Putin reading what appears to be a translated version of the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita.
The accompanying claim noted that Putin read a Russian edition of the Gita supposedly gifted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Putin’s state visit to India from 4-6 December.
However, the claim is misleading. While PM Modi did indeed gift President Putin a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian, the image in this claim is an one.
Read the story here.
4. Old Video Shared as Clip of Civil Aviation Minister Dancing Amid IndiGo Crisis
A video of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu dancing on stage is circulating online during IndiGo’s major disruptions in December, when about 70 flights were cancelled on 9 and 10 December.
However, the video is old and unrelated to this crisis. The video could be traced back to at least July, when it was shared as one of Naidu dancing at a wedding reception.
Read the fact-check here.
5. Is Adani Set to Gain ₹20,000 Crore from the UDF Hike? What We Know
A viral post claims that the User Development Fees (UDF) at Delhi and Mumbai airports have sharply increased, with passengers allegedly being charged ₹1,261 in Delhi and ₹3,856 in Mumbai.
It further alleges that Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates Mumbai airport with the Airports Authority of India, will gain ₹20,000 crore from the revised airport user charges.
However, there is no evidence to back the claim.
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), airlines, and the central government have challenged the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order reopening tariff calculations for 2009-2014.
With the case now before the Supreme Court, no revised tariff or UDF structure can be implemented until the court delivers its final judgment.
Read the fact-check here.
