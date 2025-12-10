Putin Banquet Row: What's Really the Protocol? Govt Contradicts Own RTI Reply

(We are able to do such investigative stories because of our editorial independence. Support our work by becoming a member.)

A state banquet was hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday in honour of visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the event triggered a political row even before it began. The high-profile dinner, traditionally attended by key political leaders, saw an unusual omission in its guest list.

The Congress alleged a breach of long-standing protocol after confirming that neither its party president and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge nor Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had been invited. Only Congress MP Shashi Tharoor figured on the list, prompting the party to question the criteria used this time. Tharoor said, “Don’t know on what basis invitations are issued, but I will certainly attend. It is not appropriate that Leaders of Opposition are not invited.”

The BJP, however, countered these charges. MP Kangana Ranaut alleged that Rahul Gandhi was “misleading the public” and argued that his remarks showed a “lack of understanding of diplomatic protocol.” She maintained that foreign leaders “meet whoever they wish,” underscoring the sharp difference between the Congress’ claim of broken convention and the BJP’s assertion that no such obligation exists.

So what is the truth about the protocol regarding state banquets? Who decides who gets to attend them and who doesn't?