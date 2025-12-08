No, Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sister Didn’t Say Asim Munir ‘Yearns for War'

A video of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum, speaking to Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim is being widely shared on social media.
What do they say?: In the clip, purportedly a Sky News broadcast, Khanum speaks about Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Asim Munir, calling him "a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservatist."
She adds that his nature "is the reason why he yearns for a war with India, "which forces "him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam."
"Whenever Imran khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer," she concludes, calling him a "pure liberal."

But...?: The is false as the video is a
Sky News' Hakim clarified that she had not discussed the India-Pakistan conflict with Khanum and that the claim was false.
How do we know?: A keyword search for 'aleema khan sky news' led us to a report on Sky News' website, which identified Khan's sister as Aleema Khanum, and the program as 'The World with Yalda Hakim'.
The report did not make any mention of India or a war with India.
Looking for the show's visuals on Sky News' website, we came across the full episode which included Khanum's segment and had aired on 2 December 2025.
Khanum's portion began at the 13:55-minute mark into the video. It showed Hakim and Khanum discussing Khan's incarceration, his health, how he held Munir responsible for his prolonged detention, and the protests regarding him being in jail.
Sky News published Khanum's segment on their YouTube channel, which can be viewed here.
With this, it is evident that the nearly four-minute segment featuring Khanum and Hakim interacting did not show them discussing India or the BJP in any capacity.
Hakim and Sky News: After the clip went viral, Hakim took to her X account to clarify that the claim was false and that the video was a deepfake.
"It falsely claims we discussed the Pakistan-India war earlier this year. We did NOT. This clip is completely fake," she said.
Additionally, Sky News, too published a report with Hakim addressing the disinformation, saying that Pakistani politicians had shared a clip of her interview with Khanum, "twisting her words to make her say things she frankly, didn't say."
Is it AI?: We used Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector to check whether the audio had been generated using Artificial Intelligence.
For the portion of the claim which shows Hakim speaking, the tool gave the audio an authenticity score of one out of 100, calling it likely to be a deepfake.
Similarly, for Khanum's part of the video, the tool gave it the same score of one out of 100, calling it a deepfake as well.
Conclusion: A deepfake of a Sky News report is being shared to falsely claim that former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khanum called their CoAS Asim Munir "a radicalised Islamist."
