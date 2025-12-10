Old Video Shared as Clip of Civil Aviation Minister Dancing Amid IndiGo Crisis

A video of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu dancing on a stage is being widely shared on social media, amid IndiGo airlines' cancellations and operational breakdown in December.
As this report was being written, the airline cancelled around 70 flights on 9 and 10 December.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that while flyers were suffering due to the crisis, the Minister for Civil Aviation was off dancing at an event.
How do we know?: A simple keyword search with the term 'Ram Mohan Naidu dance video' led us to several results from .
One such result was a video by news organisation ETV Andhra Pradesh, which had shared it on 29 July, as a video of Naidu dancing at a wedding reception.
It's description noted that Naidu danced with his brothers at his cousin's wedding held at a resort in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.
More instances of the video being shared by media outlets, with this description in July, can be seen here, here, and here.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking account on Facebook shared a post debunking the claim, calling it an old video which was being taken out of context.
"The video is four months old, and it has no link to the current situation and is being circulated out of context," they noted, calling the claim misleading.
On the IndiGo crises: Between 3 and 9 December, IndiGo airlines suffered from a major operational breakdown after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's FDTL (Flight and Duty Time Limitations) CAR (Civil Aviation Regulation) came into effect from 1 November.
The airlines' failure to adequately prepare for the implementation of news rules led to hundreds of flights being cancelled or disrupted, leaving flyers stranded and late.
Union Minister Naidu blamed the airline, The Economic Timesreported, saying that "IndiGo has messed up with its internal rostering system," and that despite multiple discussions, the airline "messed up its own internal crew management and crew rostering."
He told the organisation that he would "charge IndiGo with all the penalties that are there,”
The Ministry, on X, said that they, along with the DGCA, are in real-time, monitoring the "extraordinary circumstances caused by the disruption of Indigo operations (sic)."
Conclusion: An old video of Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu dancing is being shared with the misleading claim that it shows recent visuals.
